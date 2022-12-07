Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) at VCU Rams (5-3)
Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -7.5; over/under is 123.5
BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Rams face Jacksonville.
The Rams have gone 4-0 in home games. VCU is second in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.
The Dolphins are 1-2 on the road. Jacksonville is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for VCU.
Kevion Nolan is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 12.4 points for Jacksonville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
