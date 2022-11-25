Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) at VCU Rams (3-2)
Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rams take on Kennesaw State.
The Rams have gone 2-0 in home games. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamir Watkins averaging 4.6.
The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Kennesaw State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 6.2 points for VCU.
Chris Youngblood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.2 points for Kennesaw State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
