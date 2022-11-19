VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1)
Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.
Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 8.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.
VCU went 14-4 in A-10 games and 9-3 on the road last season. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
