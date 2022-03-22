Vegas Golden Knights (34-27-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-24-10, sixth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -137, Golden Knights +115; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Vegas travels to Winnipeg looking to break its six-game road losing streak.
The Jets are 23-12-8 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 88 total minutes.
The Golden Knights are 19-14-2 in Western Conference play. Vegas ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Chandler Stephenson with 0.5.
In their last meeting on March 15, Winnipeg won 7-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 39 goals and has 77 points. Mark Scheifele has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 goals and has 48 points. Stephenson has four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Adam Lowry: out (covid-19).
Golden Knights: Jack Eichel: day to day (upper body), Ben Hutton: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
