Nashville Predators (20-11-2, second in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1, first in the Pacific)
Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Vegas after Mattias Janmark scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.
The Golden Knights are 14-6-1 against conference opponents. Vegas ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 16.
The Predators are 7-2-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 15.
In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Vegas won 5-2. Mark Stone recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 34 points, scoring 10 goals and registering 24 assists. Max Pacioretty has five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.
Roman Josi has 30 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Predators. Tanner Jeannot has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, five penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (health protocols), Max Pacioretty: out (wrist), Robin Lehner: day to day (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (health protocols), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Evgenii Dadonov: out (health protocols).
Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).
