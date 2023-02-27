Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-22, 3-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-10, 13-2 America East)
Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Matt Veretto scored 20 points in Vermont's 70-66 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.
The Catamounts are 9-1 in home games. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 72.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.
The Great Danes are 3-12 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is 5-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Finn Sullivan is averaging 12.6 points for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 36.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).
LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
