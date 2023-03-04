NJIT Highlanders (7-22, 4-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-10, 14-2 America East)
Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -17.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts face the NJIT Highlanders in the America East Tournament.
The Catamounts have gone 14-2 against America East teams, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Vermont scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.
The Highlanders' record in America East action is 4-12. NJIT is third in the America East shooting 34.7% from downtown. Eyal Nankin leads the Highlanders shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is shooting 51.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.
Raheim Sullivan is averaging 7.8 points for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 13.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the past 10 games for NJIT.
LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.