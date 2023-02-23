North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.