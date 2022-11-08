Veterans and families gathered in early November for thew Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce annual Veterans Recognition Breakfast at Salvatore's in Lawrence.
Salvatore DeFranco, co-owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Company was given the MV Chamber's US Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award.
Along with a special veterans panel, there was a special presentation of the Chamber's U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award and a special presentation by Gold Star Father State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, whose son was killed in Afghanistan, of a handmade quilt for Pichardo's family.
The quilt is one of 13 made for the fallen 13 of Afghanistan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.