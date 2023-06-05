FILE - Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick (7) eludes Clemson's Keith Adams for a short gain in the first quarter of the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Jan. 1, 2001. Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year. The National Football Foundation released Monday, June 5, 2023, a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot.