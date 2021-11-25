Crystal Palace's head coach Patrick Vieira reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Oct. 18, 2021. Patrick Vieira was never a player to shirk a challenge and the task he took on at Crystal Palace in his first managerial role in the Premier League wasn’t for the faint-hearted. He was charged with refreshing the oldest squad in the league and overhauling its rigid, mostly defensive approach to become an attacking and expansive team.