ANDOVER — Seventy-eight years ago thousands of lives were wiped out in an instant at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The Merrimack Valley People for Peace will hold a silent vigil at the Old Town Hall, 20 Main St., on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., to remember the lives lost during the bombings that ushered the world into a nuclear age.
Katherine Robinson, an activist and member of the organization, said their goal is to “stop war” and make people aware of the “existential threat” posed by nuclear weapons.
Robinson said they are hoping to remind people of the devastation that only a small nuclear weapon can cause.
“Atomic weapons now are much stronger and numerous,” said the organization in a press release. “Russia continues to threaten to use nuclear weapons in its ongoing war in Ukraine.”
Robinson said the release of “Oppenheimer,” a movie which focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer’s work on the first nuclear weapon will prompt more conversation about when it’s appropriate for them to be used.
“All of that discussion is meaningful and important,” she said.
Though she added issues like climate change also pose an existential threat.
“There are so many things that go after our attention today and we certainly can’t focus on nuclear annihilation constantly,” she said.
She said the group is against the U.S.’s policy that allows nuclear weapons to be used on a first strike basis.
While the U.S.’s and Russia’s stock of nuclear weapons have decreased since the 1980’s, the number of countries with nuclear weapons has increased said Robinson.
The Merrimack Valley People for Peace was founded in 1984 to advocate for peace, justice and the environment. Members come from the Merrimack Valley include from Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Methuen, Reading, Lowell, Haverhill, Amesbury, West Newbury and Newburyport.
The U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only use of nuclear weapons in war.
“What happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki should never ever happen again,” Robinson said.
The vigil is open to the public and attendees are encourage to bring signs.
