FILE - Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have begun their latest secondary revamp by agreeing to terms on a contract with former Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contracts can't be signed until after free agency begins on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023.