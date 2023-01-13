FILE - Minnesota Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24. Daniels has made a strong impact on the Vikings in his first season as special teams coordinator, overseeing some noticeable improvement by the kicking game units and developing a deep sense of camaraderie among the group of unsung players.