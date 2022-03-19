Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. Villanova Wildcats (27-7, 16-4 Big East)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 12-8 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is shooting 37.7% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Justin Ahrens is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging five points. Malaki Branham is shooting 57.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

