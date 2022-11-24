Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2; over/under is 131
BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats will square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.7 last season.
Iowa State finished 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 14.7 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.