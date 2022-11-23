Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Portland, Oregon.

Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Iowa State went 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 65.6 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

