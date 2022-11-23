Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Portland, Oregon.
Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.
Iowa State went 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones averaged 65.6 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.