FILE - Jacques Villeneuve, of Canada, walks away from his car after his qualification run for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 18, 2014. Villeneuve will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 this week for a new European start-up team. Villeneuve tried to make the Daytona 500 in 2008 but failed to qualify.