Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (22-9, 12-5 A-10) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-13, 12-8 ACC)
Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Cavaliers have gone 12-8 against ACC teams. Virginia is 7-3 in one-possession games.
The Bonnies are 12-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jayden Gardner is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Virginia.
Dominick Welch is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jalen Adaway is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.
Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
