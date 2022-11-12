William & Mary Tribe (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)
Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Miguel Ayesa scored 23 points in William & Mary's 116-40 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.
Virginia Tech finished 23-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.
William & Mary finished 5-27 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Tribe averaged 11.5 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
