Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2 ACC)
Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -7; over/under is 126
BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers after Grant Basile scored 26 points in Virginia Tech's 82-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange.
The Cavaliers have gone 8-1 in home games. Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Hokies are 1-5 in conference play. Virginia Tech is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is averaging 11 points and six assists for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.
Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hokies. Basile is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.
Hokies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
