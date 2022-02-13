Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 7-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Keve Aluma scored 20 points in Virginia Tech's 71-59 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hokies have gone 9-3 at home. Virginia Tech is the top team in the ACC shooting 42.1% from deep, led by Sean Pedulla shooting 62.9% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 10-5 in conference play. Virginia is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 54-52 on Jan. 13. Francisco Caffaro scored 16 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Aluma is shooting 57.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kihei Clark is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 9.8 points and 4.2 assists. Jayden Gardner is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

