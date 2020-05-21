Hope arrived this week — during week 10 of the coronavirus crisis — when Gov. Charlie Baker announced plans to reopen the state and ease the burden cooped-up residents have felt while home bound.
However, as Haverhill's hair salons, barber shops, churches and offices prepare to open with social distancing rules, a haze of uncertainty remains.
"I understand and am just as excited, but I am nervous about a second wave," Mayor James Fiorentini said Tuesday afternoon about a possible increase in infections from the virus as people leave home more often.
"The virus hasn't gone away just because we've started the reopening process,'' he said. "That just means people have been cautious and they've done a good job. We have to keep that up so we don't get a second wave."
Churches, businesses reopen
Factories, construction sites and churches are already able to open, per the governor, and beginning on Memorial Day, hairstylists, pet groomers, car washes and some other retail businesses can reopen with restrictions on capacity and social distancing. Monday's Memorial holiday begins the first phase of Baker's four-phase reopening of the state.
While the Archdiocese of Boston has announced Catholic churches can resume Masses as of Saturday, Fiorentini said Haverhill churches he has contacted are not yet ready to open.
The mayor said local church leaders he spoke to include the Rev. Christopher Wallace, pastor of All Saints Parish. Fiorentini said that church was unable to fully sanitize and prepare for the strict social distancing rules in time for Masses this weekend.
According to Baker's reopening plan for churches, guidelines require that no more than 40% of a church's capacity can be occupied, social distancing must be followed for the seating arrangement in pews, and restrictions must be in place for the safe distribution of Communion. Weddings and funerals can happen, but with similar restrictions.
As some Haverhill businesses reopen, others in the city continue to struggle. Two months into the crisis, the battle is becoming harsh in new ways.
Economic struggles continue
The number of people who have been infected with the virus in Haverhill — 1,005 as of Tuesday afternoon at the Gazette's press time — and the number of deaths, 49, are figures that trouble city leaders and residents. A different reality has also set in, as many residents are out of work, parents have become not only teachers but also babysitters, and city leaders are unsure of what next year's budget might bring.
The Southwick company, one of Haverhill's largest employers, recently said it plans to lay off 413 workers from the Brooks Brothers factory at the Broadway business park. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice of layoffs submitted last week to the MassHire Department of Career Services has an effective date of July 20.
"If Southwick does go down, it will be a big economic blow to the entire region. I don't think people realize the serious state the economy is in," Fiorentini said. "The economic impact is falling disproportionately on the poor ... those who are least able to withstand it. Southwick had employees representing many different cultures and was like a mini United Nations."
The mayor said Haverhill residents make up about 30% of Southwick's workforce. The high-end clothier has since shifted to making cloth masks to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
Fiorentini said he is working with Congresswoman Lori Trahan to see what can be done to salvage the company's production of military uniforms. Dougan Sherwood, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, said he is working with Northern Essex Community College and MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center to find alternative work for Southwick employees who are laid off.
Uncertain school bus future
Other local workers feeling the COVID-19 squeeze are those at the NRT Bus company, which transports Haverhill public school students when school is in session. NRT owner John McCarthy said he's been forced to furlough 70 drivers and bus monitors, as well as mechanics and dispatchers. He also took 34 regular ("big") buses, 10 special needs buses and six vans off the road, including removing insurance.
McCarthy said he cannot afford expenses related to keeping the buses ready to roll because the School Committee refuses to pay the company while schools are closed.
Last month, the School Committee unanimously approved suspending payments to all of Haverhill's student transportation vendors, including NRT, while bus services are not provided because schools are closed. At that time, all members agreed NRT would forfeit $547,000 of its contract for services not being provided as of April 1 and for the rest of the school year. Committee members also approved not paying the company $260,000 for in-district special education transportation not being provided.
Fiorentini said he has been in discussions with NRT but has not come to an agreement on a dollar figure that is acceptable to the School Committee and would also allow the company to keep the buses and drivers ready to roll when school reopens, hopefully in the fall.
"I share the mayor's concern of having enough buses and drivers ready for the fall, but I am not in the position at this time to have those vehicles ready for the fall," McCarthy said, explaining it would be a huge task to line up drivers and get the Haverhill buses ready to roll after they were taken off the road.
The School Committee recently voted 6-1 against acting on McCarthy's request for $547,000 and instead tabled the discussion indefinitely. Fiorentini, who is chairman of the committee, cast the lone dissenting vote.
"I wanted to keep negotiating and I regret I have not come up with anything so far," Fiorentini said of the lack of agreement between the School Committee and NRT. "We all know we are facing a big budget problem and I think committee members are rightly concerned that we don't know what our revenue stream will be."
The mayor noted that without NRT, the city has no other option for school bus services other than launching its own busing program, which he said would be unrealistic. McCarthy has said he is in the ninth year of an 11-year contract with Haverhill schools. He took over the contract from Coppola Bus company when he bought that company last year. Coppola bused Haverhill public school students for decades before the sale.
Schools across the state remain closed throughout the rest of the school year, on order of the governor. Plans have not yet been announced for summer school.