VMI Keydets (1-2) at Longwood Lancers (1-2)
Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays the VMI Keydets after Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points in Longwood's 100-68 victory against the Pfeiffer Falcons.
Longwood finished 16-1 at home last season while going 26-7 overall. The Lancers averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.
VMI went 9-9 in SoCon play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Keydets shot 45.9% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
