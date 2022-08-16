METHUEN — Scores of golfers will hit the links at Merrimack Valley Golf Club on Aug. 22 to take part in the first charity golf tournament hosted by the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center.
Center Executive Director Scott Forbes said it is important to hold fundraisers such as the new golf tournament to augment grant funding.
“Grants only get you so far,” he said, adding that proceeds from the tournament will be used to assist homeless veterans.
“When you have a family that comes in at 5 o’clock on a Friday and they’ve been sleeping in their car for the last three or four days, they need food, they need shelter, they need clothing,” Forbes said. “Most importantly, they need peace of mind knowing that there’s a group of people who are here to advocate for them.”
He said the Haverhill organization strives to be a “one-stop shop” for veterans.
“It’s not if we can help you, it’s how we can help you,” Forbes said.
Forbes served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for 22 years and retired in 2017 as a master sergeant. During his time in the military, he was deployed to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.
James Kattar, co-owner of Merrimack Valley Golf Club, said his father, a U.S. Navy veteran, purchased the course in 1971.
He called attention to the ongoing problem of veterans having nothing when they finally return home from the front lines.
“What I find across the country is that veterans have come back and you find them living in the streets,” he said. “It’s just unacceptable, they’ve given everything for us to be where we are.”
Massachusetts had 836 homeless veterans in January 2020, more than all the other New England states combined, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
Methuen Veterans Services Officer Paul Jensen spoke about the difficulties veterans face just finding housing.
“It’s difficult for many of our veterans to find affordable housing and VNEOC assists with that,” he said of his organization. “VNEOC is known throughout the Merrimack Valley for their service to veterans, most notably the operation of numerous housing properties throughout Essex and Middlesex counties. Homelessness is a serious issue within the veteran community and it is incumbent upon all of us to do everything we can to help eliminate this shameless problem.”
Jensen served in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division for nine years and retired as a captain in 1986.
Tournament registration will open at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 with the shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration fees start at $175. To register in advance, email events@vneoc.org.
VNEOC was founded in 1985 to provide advocacy for veterans of the Vietnam War, according to the organization’s website.
Thirty-seven years later, the organization serves tens of thousands of veterans in Essex, Middlesex and Barnstable counties as well as Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire. In addition to Haverhill, VNEOC also has offices in Marlborough, Hyannis and Salem, New Hampshire.
