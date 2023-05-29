FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luke Voit is greeted by a teammate after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, April 17, 2023, in Seattle. The Milwaukee Brewers have designated first baseman Voit for assignment on Monday, May 29, 2023. The 32-year-old Voit could not provide the Brewers the type of power had had produced for much of his career.