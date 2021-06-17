People are back to rolling up their sleeves and swinging hammers at the Habitat for Humanity site in Andover.
Earlier this month the first larger groups back on site were 10 John Hancock employees, said spokesperson Jessica Heslam in a statement. During the pandemic, restrictions have limited and delayed the construction of the homes.
The company's volunteers helped build homes for four local families.
The homes are being built for an Air Force veteran and his family, a mother of a disabled and wheelchair-bound son, a mother of three who cares for people in hospice and a mother who currently lives in a small attic with her two children, Heslam said.
The John Hancock volunteers were organized by the company’s MiLE initiative, which supports members of the military. The volunteers plan to do some landscaping, finish work, drywall installation and other construction on the homes located on Lupine Road.