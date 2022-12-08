METHUEN - This party included scissors, Scotch tape, ribbons and lots of wrapping paper.
Volunteers spent hours Thursday in the lower level of St. Lucy's Church wrapping gifts for foster children and children in need throughout the Merrimack Valley.
"It's amazing. We have a full house," said Eileen Giordano of Foster Kids of Merrimack Valley, FKMV.
The wrapping party is part of the FKMV's annual "Santa's Helpers" program.
Hundreds of children in foster care receive holiday gifts through the volunteer program each year. Individuals and groups are given wish lists to anonymously fulfill for kids each year.
Children are placed in foster care through no fault of their own, FKMV stresses.
Giordano said FKMV also assists other groups with gifts for children in need.
Foster children receive a bag of gifts at the FKMV Christmas party, also held in December.
Cash donations are also accepted throughout the year and can be sent to Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, Inc., Larry Giordano, P.O. Box 2166, Methuen, MA 01844.
More information about FKMV can be found on its website, fosterkidsmv.org.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.