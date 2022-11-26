Wagner Seahawks (3-2) at NJIT Highlanders (1-4)
Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Miles Coleman scored 33 points in NJIT's 85-75 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
The Highlanders are 0-1 on their home court. NJIT is ninth in the America East with 10.8 assists per game led by Raheim Sullivan averaging 2.8.
The Seahawks are 1-2 in road games. Wagner is third in the NEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Brown averaging 7.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Souleymane Diakite is shooting 70.0% and averaging 9.8 points for NJIT.
Zaire Williams is averaging 14.3 points for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 13.2 points for Wagner.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
