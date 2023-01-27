Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten)
Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Wahl and the Wisconsin Badgers host Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten action.
The Badgers have gone 7-2 at home. Wisconsin has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Fighting Illini have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.
Shannon is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.0 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
