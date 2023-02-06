North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels after Damari Monsanto scored 28 points in Wake Forest's 81-64 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Demon Deacons have gone 10-2 in home games. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 5.0.
The Tar Heels are 7-5 in conference play. North Carolina has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Monsanto is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.
Armando Bacot is averaging 17.5 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.