WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — N.C. State came into Saturday’s contest against Wake Forest with one of the best defenses in the ACC.
The Demon Deacons, the best offense in the league, torched them.
The Wolfpack couldn’t slow down Wake Forest, couldn’t get off the field and ultimately couldn’t overcome the loss of one defender after another. The result was a 45-42 win by the Demon Deacons. With the win, Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) remained in the driver’s seat for the Atlantic Division crown. If N.C. State (7-3, 4-2) hopes to somehow get into the title game they will need some help.
The Wolfpack can’t afford many more slip ups. When Wake Forest needed a big drive, they got it. Ahead by three after a Devin Leary-to-Emeka Emezie score, the Demon Deacons went on a 75-yard, 13-play drive that took 6:20 off the clock. Wake Forest was 3-3 on the drive on third down, getting a pass interference call on Chris Ingram to help out on one of those.
The Demon Deacons got what they wanted on offense most of the night anyway. Coming into the game, Wake Forest was the only team in college football to score at least 35 points each game. They scored 24 in the first half, the most N.C. State has given up in a half all season.
The Wolfpack defense, which only gave up two rushing touchdowns before Saturday, surrendered three on the ground versus Wake Forest. N.C. State’s offense played well at times, but couldn’t keep up with the Demon Deacons, who scored on two straight drives in the final quarter.
Don’t let the high score fool you, there was some defense played. There were six total turnovers, including a season-high three interceptions by the Wolfpack. N.C. State was undefeated this season when they forced at least one turnover, but couldn’t take advantage every time Wake Forest gifted them the ball.
Despite another 400-yard day from Leary, N.C. State didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the third quarter. Leary’s fourth touchdown made it a three-point game with 45 seconds remaining, but Ricky Person was called for illegal touching on the onside kick attempt, all but sealing the win.
The Wolfpack defense came into the game having only surrendered two rushing touchdowns, but the Demon Deacons got two on the ground in the first half.
The second came after Wake Forest took advantage of N.C. State’s second turnover of the half. Traveon Reed returned a Devin Carter fumble 47-yards to the 5-yard line. On the next play Hartman took it in himself, putting the Demon Deacons up 20-6.
But N.C. State scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes, pulling to within one. The Wolfpack tried to squib kick the ball, but Wake’s Taylor Morin returned the ball 43 yards to N.C. State territory and the Demon Deacons were able to kick a field goal as time expired to take a 24-20 lead at the break.
Here’s what we learned:
Emeka Emezie is good at football
When all else fails, throw to 86 if you are N.C. State. Emezie, the school’s all-time leader in receptions, was doing his usual work versus Wake Forest, catching 10 passes for 133 yards and two scores.
Pack couldn’t get out of their own way
N.C. State had a season-high 14 penalties versus Wake Forest. It was the second time this year the Wolfpack had double-digit penalties. The Demon Deacons didn’t hurt themselves much, only flagged five times in the game.
Long day for Wolfpack defensive backs
Coming into the game, you had to figure that Sam Hartman and company would pick on the N.C. State cornerbacks, and that’s exactly what they did.
Hartman constantly attempted the deep ball, catching the Wolfpack defensive backs in one-on-one situations. Wake Forest had six plays of 20 yards or more through the air against the N.C. State defense. It didn’t help matters when Wolfpack cornerback Shyheim Battle was disqualified in the third quarter for targeting. On a fourth-and-9 in the third quarter, Ayden White was beat for a gain of 26 by Donald Stewart. Hartman had 148 yards passing on plays that covered more than 20 yards versus N.C. State.
Wolfpack couldn’t take advantage on the ground
Coming into the game, the Wake Forest run defense was No. 13 in the 14-team ACC. Even though N.C. State has struggled running the ball, the game versus the Demon Deacons seemed to be the week the Pack would get out of their slump. It didn’t happen. Once again, Person, Jr. and Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight couldn’t generate any offense on the ground. It was the third straight game the Wolfpack didn’t get 100 yards rushing and the fourth straight game without a rushing touchdown. Coming into the game, the lowest total on the ground versus Wake this season was 91 by Florida State. N.C. State had 79.
Bam still very explosive
Knight may not be getting big yards rushing the ball, but he made his impact felt in the kicking game.
Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half. Knight, who had a kickoff return for a score last season, had three returns for 194 yards against Wake Forest. His 72-yard return late in the second quarter set up a 28-yard touchdown pass from Leary to Emezie that pulled the Wolfpack to within eight with 1:47 remaining.
