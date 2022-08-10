The Wake Forest football program took a huge hit this week, announcing Wednesday that star quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely.
Hartman is expected to miss an extended amount of time with a non-football related medical condition.
Following a workout on Tuesday, the redshirt junior from Charlotte, N.C., sought medical attention for a non-football related condition. The results from his medical evaluation and follow-up treatments will keep him from team activities for an undetermined amount of time, according to the school’s official statement.
“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process,” Hartman said in a statement. “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”
Last year Hartman, a second-team All-ACC selection, led Wake Forest to the Atlantic Division title. Hartman was responsible for 50 touchdowns a year ago, which ranks second in ACC history. He passed for 4,228 yards a year ago, setting a new school record.
Hartman entered the 2022 season with 9,266 passing yards, which ranked second in school history.
“Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”
Wake Forest will now turn to redshirt sophomore Michael Kern to lead its offense. Kern only attempted five passes in three games during the 2021 season. Mitch Griffis appeared in four games at quarterback, but only attempted two passes.
Heading into this season, Hartman was on a number of preseason watch lists for awards, including the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and The Maxwell Award.
In the Wake Forest record books, he ranks in the top five in career completions, attempts, completion percentage and passing efficiency.
The Demon Deacons are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 1 against Virginia Military Institute.
