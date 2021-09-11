WEST ANDOVER — In a non-league matchup, Wakefield rolled to a 49-0 win over Greater Lawrence in the season opener at Gleason Field.
Linebackers Alvin Nunez (9 tackles) and Dominic Colon (8 tackles) played well in defeat. Javious Calderon carried seven times for 51 yards.
The Reggies host North Reading in another non-league matchup Friday at 6 p.m.
Greater Lawrence, Wakefield
Wakefield (1-0): 14 0 21 14 — 0
Greater Lawrence (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 49
REGGIE LEADERS
RUSHING: Javious Calderon 7-51, Augustin Reina 3-32, Alvin Nunez 5-37
PASSING: Manny Vasquez 3-7-33, 3 ints
RECEIVING: Andy Esquivel 2-22, Juan 1-11