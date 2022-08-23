LOS ANGELES — The worst-case scenario has come true for Walker Buehler.
The Dodgers pitcher announced in a post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon that he underwent Tommy John surgery, a major development that will probably keep the right-hander sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2023 season.
The Dodgers announced that Buehler had a "flexor tendon repair" during his surgery Tuesday. A defined timeline for his return has not been disclosed.
Buehler had been out since early June with a flexor tendon injury and had the season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his rehabilitation this month.
Though it was unclear exactly what the extent of Buehler's injury was — the results of a recent MRI weren't clear enough to determine the specific issue — there was concern that one of the ligaments in Buehler's elbow was damaged.
Tuesday's procedure, which was to be performed by team physician and renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, was expected to pinpoint the problem.
Tuesday's procedure marked the second time Buehler will have to recover from Tommy John surgery. He had his first one when he was a prospect after being drafted by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2015 draft.
