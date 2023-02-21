HOUSTON (AP) — John Walker III scored 19 points and Texas Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64-59 on Monday night.
Walker added seven rebounds for the Tigers (11-17, 7-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). PJ Henry made three 3-pointers and scored 13, while Kolby Granger recorded 11 points.
Chris Greene scored 23 points to pace the Golden Lions (10-18, 6-9), who have lost six straight. Shaun Doss added 20 points and three steals.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. Texas Southern visits Jackson State, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff visits Mississippi Valley State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
