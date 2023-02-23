BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 32 points to lead UAB over Rice 85-57 on Thursday night.
Walker also added eight assists for the Blazers (21-8, 12-6 Conference USA). KJ Buffen was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 14 points. Ty Brewer recorded nine points and finished 3 of 5 from the field.
Travis Evee led the Owls (17-11, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Rice also got 10 points and nine rebounds from Quincy Olivari. In addition, Cameron Sheffield had 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
