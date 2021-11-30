East Tennessee State (5-2) vs. UAB (5-2)
Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David Sloan and East Tennessee State will battle Jordan Walker and UAB. The senior Sloan has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Walker, a junior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: UAB's Walker has averaged 14.9 points and four assists while Quan Jackson has put up 12.3 points, four rebounds and 2.7 steals. For the Buccaneers, Sloan has averaged 13.9 points while Jordan King has put up 11.4 points.DOMINANT DAVID: Sloan has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.
STREAK SCORING: UAB has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92.8 points while giving up 62.5.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blazers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buccaneers. UAB has an assist on 41 of 84 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.
TOUGH DEFENSE: UAB has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30.1 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.
