Toronto Blue Jays (27-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-25, first in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (3-1, 2.55 ERA, .99 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Matt Wallner's four-hit game on Saturday.
Minnesota is 27-25 overall and 16-11 at home. The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.45.
Toronto has a 14-17 record in road games and a 27-26 record overall. The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.
The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 13-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.
George Springer has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 18-for-45 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
Blue Jays: 2-8, .293 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by two runs
INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
