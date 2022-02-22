The final game is all that remains on Duke’s home basketball schedule and in Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure coaching the Blue Devils.
On March 5, when Duke plays rival North Carolina at 6 p.m., it will be the last time Krzyzewski coaches the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
All season, this game has been pointed to as the most sought-after ticket in sports. Yes, even more than the Super Bowl.
Back on Feb. 11, the secondary market outlet tickpick.com reported the cheapest ticket available for Duke-UNC that day ($3,924) had surpassed the get-in price for Super Bowl LVI, which was $3,501.
Since then, the price continues to rise.
As of Monday night, the cheapest ticket to Duke-UNC on tickpick.com was $4,000. The most expensive topped out at $21,090.
Other popular secondary market sites like VividSeats.com and StubHub.com showed similar numbers. Tickets on VividSeats.com ranged from $3,141 to $17,632 plus fees.
At StubHub.com, the range is $3,000 to $79,988 plus fees.
And these aren’t even for seats near the court. Most of the tickets listed on the secondary market are in the upper level seating areas.
Only a few tickets in Section 19, the seating areas directly behind the bench areas and the scorer’s table, were up for sale.
On StubHub, two Section 19 tickets on row H, sitting to the right of UNC’s bench, were listed at $9,399. Four others in the same area were $10,000.
Two more Section 19 seats, on row F, were $18,000 each.
VividSeats showed two Section 19, row F, seats at $15,525 each.
TickPick had two seats in Section 19, row F, at $19,527 each.
Many charities have auctioned or raffled off tickets so that good causes benefit from the event. Many of them have finished up.
There are at least two still available, though.
One benefits Durham’s CaringHouse.org, which provides housing for families and caregivers accompanying patients receiving treatment at Duke Cancer Institute. That organization has two tickets in Section 15, four rows up from the top of the student section and separated from the Cameron Crazies by a brass bar, available via auction through March 1 at noon.
The top bid as of Monday night was $11,530.
Another auction, to benefit Duke’s men’s and women’s track and field program, also has two tickets available. The starting bid is $10,000 and the auction ends on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Of course, nothing is expected to top the $1 million price for four tickets and weekend lodging that was paid last August at a Napa Valley auction benefiting the Jimmy V Foundation for cancer research.
