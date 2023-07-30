If you’re confused about some of the most common fantasy football terms, here’s a list to clip and save.
— Fantasy football — Owners select players from the NFL to create their teams. As their players score every week, the points get added to each team’s score. Highest score wins.
— Strength of schedule — The difficulty or ease of a team’s opponent as compared to other teams based on won/loss records. Good news Giants fans: the Eagles have the toughest 2023 schedule.
— ADP — The Average Draft Position of players taken in a fantasy draft. For example, an ADP of 28 represents the 28th player taken in a draft. Aaron Rodgers has a 104 ADP. Daniel Jones has an 85.
— DFS — Daily Fantasy Sports is a game where entrants draft a fantasy football team, usually for one weekend of games, using a salary cap format and compete for cash prizes.
— Fantasy Guru — See Jeff Mans.
— Sleeper — An underperforming player you think will “wake up” with good stats this season. The best example is RB Jamaal Williams, with 3 TDs in 2021 but 17 TDs in 2022.
— Reach — Drafting a player in a much earlier round than he’s worthy of. Underperforming TE Kyle Pitts was drafted in too many third rounds last year.
— Steal — Getting a top performer in the late rounds of your fantasy draft. Fourteenth rounder WR Garrett Wilson stole the show with 1,103 yards and 83 receptions.
— Snake draft — The draft pick order is reversed each round. (Round One 1-10, Round Two 10-1, etc.) creating a “snake-like” image on draft boards.
— Targets — The number of times the ball is thrown to a receiver, regardless of him catching it. Justin Jefferson had 184 targets in 2022. He caught 128 of them.
— YAC — Yards After Catch is just that; the number of yards a player runs for after catching a ball. RB Austin Ekeler led the NFL with 863 YAC last season.
— Fantasy experts — Veteran fantasy advisors like Jeff Mans, Matthew Berry, Cynthia Frelund, Michael Fabiano, and myself are considered experts. Your drunk loudmouth brother-in-law at your fantasy draft is not.
— AI — Artificial Intelligence may be the future of fantasy football. “Siri, analyze my roster and put in the best possible lineup based on injury status, weather and opponent.”
— Curmudgeon — See Bill Belichick.
— Positive regression — A player’s current poor performance moves back to a previously expected higher value. Running back Alvin Kamara had 21 TDs in 2021. After scoring 4 TDs last year, he’s due for a positive regression.
— Waiver wire — Once a week, fantasy managers add players to their teams that were not drafted or are available after being cut from other teams within the league.
— Trade bait — A good player you don’t need on your roster that entices other teams to trade for. Quarterback Kyler Murray might be very enticing by Week 10.
— Third-year WRs — The belief that WRs reach full potential in their third NFL season.
— Bust — A player who has not lived up to expectations. WR Kenny Golladay of the Giants signed a $72 million contract with a guaranteed $40 million. He had 43 receptions before they cut him last year. That’s about $1 million per catch. They don’t bust much bigger than that!
— Jeff Mans — See Fantasy Guru.
— Fade — Avoiding certain players because they stink. I’ll be fading the Houston Texans.
— Combine — Annual invitation-only event that allows NFL scouts to evaluate draft-eligible players on medical, mental, and physical criteria. Tom Brady had one of the worst combine metrics for a QB ever. It’s not a perfect science.
— Dart throw — Picking a player in a draft that you have absolutely no idea how he will perform. Rookie WR Chris Olave was a 12th-round bullseye with 1,042 yards and 72 receptions.
— Stash — Keeping a player on your roster that currently has no value but hopefully will before long. Detroit WR Jameson Williams, suspended for the first six weeks of the season, makes a nice stash for 2023.
— High floor — A player whose worst performance is still better than most players, like QB Josh Allen.
— Low Floor — A player who performs markedly lower than the league average, like QB Baker Mayfield.
— Handcuff — A backup player that would replace a starting player because of suspension, injury, or poor play. Handcuff Saquon Barkley with Matt Breida.
— PPR league — Points Per Reception leagues that award points for every catch a player makes.
— TD only league — The only points credited to a player are from the scoring of touchdowns. Very old-fashioned, it’s the Fantasy Football version of a rotary phone.
— Vulture — Like the disgusting animal it’s named after, a “vulture” is a running back who enters the game when the ball is inside the five-yard line and scores the TD after your running back did all the work to get it down there in the first place.
— Streaming apps — These are all the streaming services the NFL says you’ll need to buy to watch every game this season: NFL, ESPN+, Paramount+, NBC Sports, Fox Sports, Yahoo Sports, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu +, fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Cha-Ching!
— Bill Belichick — See Curmudgeon.
