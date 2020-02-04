ELIZABETH WARREN will speak at TUPELO MUSIC HALL, 10 A St. at 6:15 P.M. on FEB. 6.
About Elizabeth Warren
The Massachusetts senator began her career in politics after being asked to join the Congressional Oversight Panel in 2008 for President Barack Obama. She served as Special Adviser for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2010.
At the time Warren was a law professor at Harvard University teaching bankruptcy law. Then she was elected senator of the Bay State in 2012, and was reelected in 2018.
Before becoming a lawyer, Oklahoma-born Warren was a special education teacher. Education has been a central part of her 2020 campaign.
