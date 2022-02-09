Northern Kentucky Norse (12-10, 8-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-17, 5-10 Horizon)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: DeAndre Gholston and the Milwaukee Panthers host Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse in Horizon action.
The Panthers are 4-6 in home games. Milwaukee is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.
The Norse are 8-5 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky has a 6-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 61-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Gholston led the Panthers with 14 points, and Sam Vinson led the Norse with 18 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
Warrick is averaging 14.4 points for the Norse. Vinson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.
Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.