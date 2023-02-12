HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 21 points as Northern Kentucky beat IUPUI 86-47 on Sunday.
Warrick had six assists for the Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner was 6 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 15 points. Chris Brandon shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.
Vincent Brady II led the Jaguars (4-23, 1-15) in scoring, finishing with 17 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.