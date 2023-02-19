Northern Kentucky Norse (17-11, 12-5 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-11, 12-5 Horizon)
Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -2; over/under is 128
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky's 63-50 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
The Vikings are 11-3 in home games. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Tristan Enaruna leads the Vikings with 6.5 boards.
The Norse are 12-5 in conference matchups. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.
Warrick is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 18.8 points. Sam Vinson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.
Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.