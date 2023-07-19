Golden State Warriors youth campers Will McCloskey, left, and Amari Chiefelk, right, present former Warriors players Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza, second from left, with their 2022 NBA championship rings in a special ceremony, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. Typically, the Warriors present former players with their rings in a pregame on-court ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but these two were playing overseas.