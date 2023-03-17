MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 2023 Minnesota Associated Press all-state boys hockey team, as voted on by statewide media:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad

FIRST TEAM

Forward — Jayson Shaugabay, senior, Warroad

Forward — Gavyn Thoreson, senior, Andover

Forward — Finn Brink, senior, Maple Grove

Defense — Chase Cheslock, senior, Rogers

Defense — John Stout, junior, Minnetonka

Goalie — Hampton Slukynsky, senior, Warroad

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Carson Pilgrim, junior, Warroad

Forward — Jake Fisher, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Forward — Tyler Hennen, senior, Kittson County Central

Defense — George Peterson, senior, Hermantown

Defense — Ryan Koering, senior, Eden Prairie

Goalie — Will Ingemann, senior, Wayzata

Past Player of the Year award winners:

2022_Alex Bump, F, Prior Lake

2021_Brody Lamb, F, Dodge County

2020_Blake Biondi, F, Hermantown

2019_Bryce Brodzinski, F, Blaine

2018_Sammy Walker, F, Edina

2017_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2016_Casey Mittelstadt, F, Eden Prairie

2015_Dylan Malmquist, F, Edina

2014_Avery Peterson, F, Grand Rapids

2013_Grant Besse, F, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2012_Jake Randolph, F, Duluth East

2011_Kyle Rau, F, Eden Prairie

2010_Nick Bjugstad, F, Blaine

2009_Ben Hanowski, F, Little Falls

2008_Aaron Ness, D, Roseau

2007_Patrick White, F, Grand Rapids

2006_David Fischer, D, Apple Valley

2005_Brian Lee, D, Moorhead

2004_Tom Gorowsky, F, Centennial

2003_Mike Lundin, D, Apple Valley

2002_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2001_Gino Guyer, F, Greenway

2000_Paul Martin, D, Elk River

1999_Dan Welch, F, Hastings

1998_Johnny Pohl, F, Red Wing

1997_Dylan Mills, D, Duluth East

1996_Dave Spehar, F, Duluth East

1995_Matt Cullen, F, Moorhead

