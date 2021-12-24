Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Football Team, was the driver in a one-car crash that killed a passenger Thursday night in Virginia.
Everett, 29, was driving in Loudoun County when his car veered off the road, struck several trees and rolled over, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Olivia Peters, a 29-year-old passenger, was killed in the crash, police said. Everett suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Cops did not publicly speculate on what caused the crash. Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R on Gum Spring Road in an unincorporated area of Loudoun County, about 30 miles west of Washington, D.C., when the crash happened around 9:15 p.m., police said.
Everett has been in the NFL for seven years, all of them with Washington. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of Texas A&M. Everett has seen most of his playing time on special teams, though he has played some snaps at safety when pressed into duty.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one,” the Washington Football Team said Friday in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information.”
Washington placed Everett on the reserve/non-football-injury list, and he will not play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.