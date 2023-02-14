Oregon Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12)
Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to end its four-game slide when the Huskies play Oregon.
The Huskies have gone 10-5 at home. Washington has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Ducks are 9-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.
The Huskies and Ducks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keyon Menifield is averaging 9.1 points for the Huskies. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Washington.
Will Richardson is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Ducks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
