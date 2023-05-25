Washington Mystics (1-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-0)
Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Chicago Sky after Elena Delle Donne scored 27 points in the Mystics' 88-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Chicago went 15-3 in Eastern Conference action and 14-4 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sky gave up 81.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.
Washington finished 11-7 in Eastern Conference action and 22-14 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 20.3 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee).
Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
